Air France to Expand Network in Summer 2024

DALLAS — Air France (AF) has announced its expanded route network for the upcoming summer. AF is responding to growing demand with the expansion of its global route network.

France is preparing to host spectators from all over the world for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Its national carrier, AF, is a proud partner to the event. AF will increase long-haul capacity by 9% compared with 2023, operating scheduled flights to 85 destinations.

Thus, the French flag carrier will fly to 189 destinations in 74 countries, while also rolling out new long-haul cabins on several aircraft.

North American Services

Air France has announced that it will increase frequencies between France and North American destinations. It will introduce direct services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Phoenix (PHX), 3 times a week – using a Boeing 787-9. It will also resume daily flights to Minneapolis (MSP).

The carrier will extend the direct service to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) it inaugurated in winter 2023 to 7 flights a week. The airline will also operate 2 special flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Nice (NCE) for the Cannes Film Festival, as stated in its press release.

This summer, Air France will fly to the United States over 210 times a week, serving a total of 17 destinations, including Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (CHI), Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Detroit (DTW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), New York (JFK) and Newark (EWR), Phoenix (PHX), Raleigh Durham (RDU), San Francisco(SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington (WAS).

The French carrier will also operate close to 60 flights to 5 cities in Canada, including Montreal (YMQ), Quebec City (YQB), Ottawa (YOW), Toronto (YTO) and Vancouver (YVR).

Expansion of Other Routes

Air France will also add capacity on multiple popular international routes for the summer of 2024. It will extend its daily winter service to Abu Dhabi (AUH) from CDG, through the summer of 2024. It will resume the direct services to Dar Es Salam (DAR), which it inaugurated in the summer of 2023, with 3 weekly flights as a continuation of Zanzibar (ZNZ).

Air France will also offer more flights to Japan, including 2 daily flights between CDG and Tokyo-Haneda (HND) in addition to its Tokyo-Narita (NRT) services.

The French carrier will also increase frequencies on key African and Indian Ocean routes. It will fly daily to Cotonou (COO) and Antananarivo (TNR). There will be two daily flights to Cameroon, shared between Yaoundé (YAO) and Douala (DLA). Flights to Brazzaville (BZV) will offer increased capacity, being operated by an Airbus A350-900.

Domestic and European Schedules

This summer, AF will operate short and medium-haul flights to 102 destinations. In addition to its usual flight schedule, AF will operate 45 seasonal routes in France and Europe.

New routes will be introduced from CDG to Verona (VRN), offering 3 flights a week commencing April 2; Narvik-Lofoten (EVE), offering 1 frequency every Saturday from June 15 to August 31 and Kalamata (KLX), offering 1 flight every Saturday from July 6 to August 31. AF’s winter flights to Tromsø (TOS), will be extended through the summer, with up to 2 flights a week from CDG, using an Airbus A319.

New Cabins on Widebodies

Refurbishment of AF’s Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A350-900s will continue through the summer. The models are being refitted with the latest long-haul cabins. This new signature product is available in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes.

These new cabins are set to be introduced on AF’s flights to JFK, EWR, WAS, BOS, IAH, Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Bangkok (BKK), Dakar (DKR), Tokyo (HND), Hong Kong (HKG), Seoul (SEL), Shanghai (SHA) and Johannesburg (JNB). The cabins will also be introduced on AF flights to YTO, CHI, YVR, SFO, LAX, Papeete (PPT), Mexico (MEX), and Tokyo (NRT) this summer.

