Air France Adds New Long-Haul Routes For Summer 2023

DALLAS – Air France (AF) has launched several new long-haul routes from its largest hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

The company will now offer more flights to Africa, Asia, and North America, taking its total number of long-haul routes to 85. Additional flights will be added to its domestic French and European network, bringing this total to 106.

Overall, Air France will now fly to 191 destinations across 89 countries.

Air France Boeing 777-300ER (F-GSQX). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Long Haul Focus

After the downgrade of flight restrictions for travelers to China, the French flag carrier is resuming three major connections between the two countries, adding Beijing (PEK), Hong Kong (HKG), and Shanghai (PVG) to their Asian schedule. Staying in Asia, AF will continue boosting flight frequencies to both Tokyo-Narita (NRT) and Haneda (HND), with three and 11 weekly flights, respectively, by July.

Moving west, the airline has increased capacity in Canada and the United States in response to dynamic demand in the region. Air France will operate up to 230 weekly flights from Paris to 14 US and five Canadian cities. Additionally, a new direct service to Ottawa (YOW) from CDG will be added from May 27, operated with Airbus A330 aircraft five times a week.

Finally, AF will expand across Africa with a new direct flight to Dar Es Salaam (DAR) in Tanzania. It is also set to modify the itinerary of its daily CDG-Zanzibar (ZNZ)-Nairobi (NBO) flight, which will now run directly and separately to both African cities. It said this was due to the rise of individual demand to ZNZ and NBO. All these flights will be operated by its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Another route launch is the new direct service between Cayenne (CAY) and Belem (BEL) in South America. These flights will begin operations on May 5 once a week with Airbus A320 aircraft. Yes, Air France has currently based on two units of the type (F-GKXT and F-GKXS), which serve as short-haul commuters in the french territory located on the Caribbean coast of South America.

Air France published a video promoting their new business class cabins featured in their Boeing 777 aircraft. Video: Air France.

Air France’s New Long-Haul Cabins

Meanwhile, Air France continues with cabin updates for their widebody aircraft, which now offer a new world-class product in Business, Premium-Economy, and Economy Class on 12 Boeing 777-300ER airplanes at the moment of writing. However, the airline wants to complete the retrofit on all 43 units soon and has announced that this new cabin will now be available on their flights between CDG and Johannesburg (JNB) as of March 27, 2023.

The main features of its new Business Class perform exceptionally, offering passengers an unbeatable privacy experience with sliding doors and excellent comfort, with a seat that can transform into a full 2-meter-long bed. Also, for passengers traveling together, the middle seats are now equipped with a divider panel that can be lowered to “make flying together even more enjoyable”, as stated by AF.

Have you ever tried out the Air France new business class cabin? Please share your experience with us in the comment section below!

Featured image: Long-haul Air France aircraft during the transatlantic bank at CDG. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.