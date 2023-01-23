Air France to Launch Direct Flights from Cayenne to Belem

DALLAS – Air France (AF) will expand its Caribbean network this year, launching a new route from Cayenne (CAY) in French Guiana to Belém (BEL) in Brazil. The airline will also modify its schedules for this route to allow for more accessible connections.

The new service between CAY and BEL will be operated once a week starting on May 5, 2023. The flight will be performed by an Airbus A320, with up to 168 passengers onboard. The aircraft will fly to Brazil on Friday afternoons and return to CAY on Saturday mornings.

This flight is an extension of the existing network. Indeed, the aircraft will fly from Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) in Guadeloupe and to Fort de France (FDF) in Martinique before landing in French Guiana. This allows passengers to fly to Brazil from the airports on the route without having to connect on another flight.

AF operates a total of 40 Airbus A320 aircraft. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

AF Caribbean network

AF operates a local Caribbean network using two Airbus A320 aircraft which are based in PTP to connect French overseas territories. This network allows the airline to connect the multiple French overseas territories in the Caribbeans. The network also includes flights to Miami (MIA), and the airline used to fly to New York (JFK) and Montreal (YUL) from its base in Guadeloupe.

Moreover, starting on March 30, the airline will modify its schedules on the route to MIA. These changes will allow passengers from French Guiana and Martinique to fly to MIA directly, without having to wait for the flight.

According to airlinedata.com, AF is planning to operate over 2,000 flights on this Caribbean network in 2023, offering over 330,000 seats. These numbers are about five percent higher than the 2019 levels, before the Covid pandemic.

With these new weekly flights to Brazil and schedules modifications, AF tries to expand its routes and improve its offer on its growing Carribean network.

Featured image: AF bases two of its A320s in PTP to connect French overseas territories in the Caribbean. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways