Air France-KLM Group, Etihad Airways Expand Partnership

DALLAS — Air France-KLM Group (AF-KL) and Etihad Airways (EY) are expanding the partnership between their respective loyalty programs, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Starting today, members of Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue and of EY’s Etihad Guest will be able to earn and redeem miles in either loyalty program when flying on either of the three airlines, which launched the codesharing and frequent-flyer partnership in 2012. Reciprocal benefits for elite members will be announced soon.

Air France currently operates daily flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), while EY currently operates daily flights to both CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) from AUH.

The state-of-the-art ATC tower at Paris CDG. Photo: Avi1111, Dr. Avishai Teicher, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Airline Executives Tout Additional Frequent-Flyer Benefits

Angus Clarke, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Air France-KLM, said the collaboration provides “seamless, premium, customer-centric travel experiences to our shared global customer base and our 20 million loyal Flying Blue members.”

Arik De, Etihad’s chief revenue officer, praised the expanded partnership benefits for members of both loyalty programs. “Our 9 million Etihad Guest Members will now have access to earn and redeem Etihad Guest Miles when flying with Air France-KLM, giving even greater opportunities to enjoy the benefits of the programme.”

Featured image: Air France-KLM and Etihad tails. Image: Etihad Airways