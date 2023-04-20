Air Europa Pilots to Strike Over Pay

DALLAS — According to Spanish Air Line Pilots Association (SEPLA), the largest pilots’ union in Spain, Air Europa’s (UX) pilots will commence a four-day strike on May 1, 2, 4 and 5. This, SEPLA officials said, was due to a salary disagreement.

In addition to seeking a raise, the pilots also demand an improvement in their wage structure, impacted by several issues that have affected the company, including the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to air travel.

EC-MEC Air Europa Express ATR-72 LEMD MAD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Pay-Related Strike

In a statement released by SEPLA, the union mentioned that the strike is a response to the UX management’s handling of workers’ rights, which has led to tension and labor conflict. The union has requested that 607 of its members go on strike for several days during May and June.

The statement further adds that the pilots “feel discriminated” against by the company. Rejecting the management’s undisclosed terms during negotiations, the union considers giving in to such pressures irresponsible for the pilots’ professional and personal future.

As reported by Europa Press news agency, an internal memo to staff by UX has surfaced, in which the company has described the upcoming strike as “irresponsible and selfish.” The memo accuses SEPLA of planning to strike “since the very start” and not being interested in the negotiations.

Spain’s Globalia agreed to sell the remaining 80% stake in UX to International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways (BA) and Iberia (IB), for €400m (US$438m) in February.

Although UX will continue operating under its current name, it will be under the management of IB following the acquisition. The airline has revealed that it owns 50 planes, with 15 more on order.

Feature Image: EC-MTI Air Europa Boeing 787-9. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways