Air Canada Announces International Expansion

Canadian flag carrier Air Canada (AC) has announced a significant expansion to its international network for summer 2023.

New European routes include Montreal (YUL) to Toulouse (TLS) and Copenhagen (CPH), and Toronto (YYZ) to Brussels (BRU). It will also add frequencies on many European rotations, including YYZ to London Heathrow (LHR), increasing from three to four days, and YYZ to Edinburgh (EDI), going from six weekly to daily.

AC is a member of the Star Alliance. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Speaking of the transatlantic expansion, Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at AC, said, “Toronto-Brussels will complement our current services from Montreal, while further expanding Air Canada’s reach to Europe and beyond through our Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, which offers easy connections throughout Europe and Africa.

“Meanwhile, our Montreal-Toulouse route not only links two global aerospace centers, but it is also the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France. We are also increasing our presence in Scandinavia with the addition of summer service from Montreal to Copenhagen, a Star Alliance hub that offers connections throughout Northern Europe while enabling customers on both sides of the Atlantic to visit and explore each other’s countries conveniently.”

The Japanese flights will be operated by Boeing 787s. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Return to Japan

Air Canada will also resume its Japanese flights, relaunching Vancouver (YVR) to Osaka (KIX) and Toronto (YYZ) to Tokyo (HND). Both rotations will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

“Our additional flights to major destinations in Europe, the Middle East, South America, South Pacific, and Asia, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, and Tokyo/Haneda, will support local tourism and hospitality sectors as customers in all six continents reconnect, visit, and explore. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mr. Galardo.

The airline recently announced a worldwide codeshare agreement with Dubai-based Emirates (EK). This will allow customers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets across three continents.

Featured Image: Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways