Aeromexico to Launch Washington, D.C.-Mexico City Nonstop Service

DALLAS — Aeromexico (AM) has announced that it will begin a new daily nonstop service between Mexico City (MEX) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) starting on July 1, 2024. This service will operate daily year-round.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has highlighted the benefits of this new nonstop route. It will provide travelers with capital-to-capital service, allowing for convenient connections for both business and leisure opportunities.

The addition of this route further strengthens IAD’s position as the fastest-growing international gateway in the U.S. The schedule for the new service, effective July 1, 2024, is as follows (all local times):

AM455 from MEX to IAD departs at 8:40 and arrives at 15:10

AM456 from IAD to MEX departs at 16:40 and arrives at 19:15

N967AM Boeing 787-8 B788 AeroMexico AMS EHAM. Photo: Stephen Furst/Airways

Aeromexico’s U.S. Markets

With the launch of this route and others, AM aims to serve 36 U.S. markets by July 2024. As a founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance, the Mexican carrier has a codeshare agreement with Delta Air Lines (DL), ensuring smooth connectivity and customer service on cross-border flights between the U.S. and the neighboring country.

Jeff Morgan, Aeromexico’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Scheduling, expressed excitement about the new route, stating that it strengthens the ties between Mexico and the United States, one of the largest air travel markets in the world. He also mentioned that the expansion will offer customers in the Washington area enhanced travel options to Mexico City and beyond.

Esteban Moctezuma, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, emphasized the significance of the new flight between MEX and IAD. He stated that it symbolizes the strengthening relationship between Mexico and the U.S., not only in terms of trade and diplomacy but also in the realm of tourism and culture.

According to the Embassy of Mexico, approximately 33 million Americans visit Mexico each year, while around 13 million Mexicans travel to the U.S.

Featured image: N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways