Aeromexico, Delta Air Lines Announce Codeshare Expansion

DALLAS — This week, Aeromexico (AM) and Delta Air Lines (DL) unveiled plans to enhance their partnership by introducing 17 new routes from various airports in Mexico to nine destinations in the United States.

The expanded route network will include flights connecting Mexico City Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) to major U.S. cities such as Boston, Detroit, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C. Additionally, Mexico City Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) will offer flights to McAllen International Airport (MFE) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas.

Other routes include connections between Monterrey and Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Salt Lake City, as well as flights between Merida and Atlanta. Furthermore, Bajio, Guadalajara, and Queretaro will have direct flights to Atlanta and Detroit.

By July 2024, the Mexican flag carrier intends to operate nearly 60 daily flights to the United States, representing a substantial 35% increase in departures compared to 2023. This expansion will enable AM to serve 36 U.S. markets, further strengthening its presence in the country. In return, DL plans to operate 34 daily flights to Mexico across seven destinations during the same period.

As with most codeshare agreements, the carriers are committed to offering a seamless travel experience and ensuring the highest level of service to their customers. The expanded codesharing agreement will enable passengers to enjoy the benefits of convenient connections, expanded route options, and streamlined travel arrangements.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico aircraft seen from the roof of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways