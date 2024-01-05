Aeromexico Publishes December 2023 Traffic Results

DALLAS — Grupo Aeromexico (AM) has announced its operational results for December 2023, revealing a 4.3% year-on-year increase in the number of passengers transported. The airline transported a total of 2,206,000 passengers during the month.
- International Passengers: The number of international passengers showed a significant increase of 20.6% compared to December 2022. This growth highlights the strong demand for international travel and the success of AM’s international routes.
- Domestic Passengers: However, the number of domestic passengers decreased by 2.4% compared to the same period last year. This decline in domestic travel could be attributed to various factors, such as changes in travel restrictions or consumer preferences.
- Capacity: AM’s total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 13.3% year-on-year. A significant increase in international ASKs, which rose by 23.0%, drove this growth. On the other hand, domestic capacity experienced a slight decrease of 3.8% compared to December 2022.
- Demand: The demand for AM flights, measured in passenger kilometers (RPKs), increased by 16.4% year-on-year. International demand saw a substantial growth of 26.2% compared to the previous year. However, domestic demand remained at the same volume as in December 2022.
- Load Factor: AM’s load factor, which measures the percentage of seats filled on its aircraft, reached 83.3% in December 2023. This represents a 2.2 percentage point increase compared to the same period in 2022. Both international and domestic load factors showed improvements, with the international load factor increasing by 2.1 percentage points and the domestic load factor increasing by 3.3 percentage points.
These results indicate a positive trend for AM, particularly in terms of international travel. The increase in international passengers, capacity, demand, and load factor reflects the airline’s successful efforts to meet the growing demand for international flights.
While domestic travel experienced a slight decline, it is important to note that the overall passenger numbers for December 2023 remained higher compared to the previous year.
