Aer Lingus Returns to Miami

DALLAS – Aer Lingus (EI) is today, October 21, relaunching its Dublin (DUB) to Miami (MIA) service for the first time in two and a half years.

The route, flown by one of the carriers, Airbus A330-300s, will initially operate twice weekly, increasing to three per week from October 31.

Dublin Hub

Miami is a popular winter sun holiday destination for Irish, British and European tourists. Indeed, according to Aer Lingus, 25% of passengers on the route will have commenced their journey at an airport outside of Ireland.

The airline has been celebrating the relaunch of its MIA service after a two and a half year hiatus. Photo: Aer Lingus.

With the MIA relaunch, EI is ‘reinforcing Dublin as the natural European transatlantic gateway,’ offering passengers from across the UK and Europe the chance to pre-clear US immigration ahead of their transatlantic flight.

Susanne Carberry, EI Chief Customer Officer, said, “As the only carrier to operate direct flights to Miami from Ireland, we can also cater to the UK and European market given the seamless connections we offer travellers transiting via Dublin. Restarting our Miami service is a further proof point of our ambition to continue to grow our North American network.”

North American Expansion

The route is the second destination in Florida to see the return of services by the Irish flag carrier after Orlando (MCO) recommenced in November 2021. Recently the airline announced that it would return to Hartford (BDL), Connecticut and launch flights to Cleveland (CLE), Ohio, for summer 2023.

Aer Lingus Regional feeds the carriers long-haul services at DUB. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Aer Lingus now offers 16 direct routes between Ireland and North America.

Featured Image: DUB-MIA will be operated by the airlines Airbus A330-300s. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.