8/28/2008: Canada’s Zoom Airlines Ceases Operations

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Ottawa-based Canadian low-cost, long-haul carrier Zoom Airlines (Z4) ceased operations in 2008.

Zoom was founded by Scottish brothers John and Hugh Boyle in May 2002. The airline launched operations with an Airbus A320 leased from Monarch Airlines (ZB) and a single Boeing 767-300ER.

Zoom Airlines Boeing 767-306 ER at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Photo:

Trans-Atlantic Operations

Initially, flights covered leisure destinations such as Barbados, Fort Lauderdale, and Jamaica. Transatlantic services to the UK and Europe included London Gatwick (LGW), Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, and Belfast, as well as Paris and Rome.

Additional Boeing 767s were sourced, as well as the smaller 757s, after the A320 was returned to Monarch in April 2003.

In the summer of 2006, a UK subsidiary was established by Hugh’s brother, John Boyle. A codeshare agreement with UK-based Flyglobespan (Y2) was also formed in November 2006.

This saw Zoom Metal operate Y2’s thrice-weekly service from Manchester to Toronto (YYZ). Z4’s flights to the UK were also available to book on the Flyglobespan website.

Zoom Airlines Boeing 767-328ER at Glasgow Airport. Photo: Martin J.Galloway, CC BY-SA 3.0

Financial Struggles

However, in early 2008 financial difficulties began to emerge. Increasing fuel prices, coupled with the global economic downturn created a perfect storm for the airline.

On August 27, one of the airline’s Boeing 767s was held at Calgary International Airport (YCC) when the owner suddenly canceled its lease agreement. The following day, a Boeing 757 was held at Glasgow and Cardiff airports after it was reported that the airline had failed to pay ATC charges.

This spelled the end for Zoom, and shortly after it filed for administration, canceling all flights.

Featured image: A Zoom Airlines Airbus A320, leased from Monarch Airlines and still in basic Monarch livery, departing from Ottawa Airport. Photo: By John Davies, GFDL 1.2