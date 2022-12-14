Japanese Carrier ZIPAIR Lands in Silicon Valley
DALLAS — The first flight of Japanese carrier ZIPAIR Tokyo (ZG) from Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) landed at Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) on Monday.

The flight marks the return of nonstop service between Silicon Valley and Japan, ushering in a new era of affordable travel options between Northern California and Asia.

ZIPAIR’s new nonstop flights between San José and Tokyo will operate three times per week during the holiday season before increasing to five flights per week on Jan. 11, 2023. ZIPAIR intends to offer daily service on the route later in 2023.

ZIPAIR fully flat seat. Photo: ZIPAIR
For ZG’s flight, SJC held a celebration ceremony. Photo: ZG

Passengers Experience

The travel experience provided by ZIPAIR, a fully owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines (JAL), is completely customizable. With 18 full-flat seats and 272 standard seats, the airline operates a current fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. All travelers benefit from free in-flight Wi-Fi, as well as the ability to order food, drinks, and merchandise using a special, contactless mobile ordering system.

After Honolulu and Los Angeles, San José is ZIPAIR’s third U.S. destination and its first in the Bay Area. Through its new San José gateway, ZIPAIR anticipates serving passengers from all over Northern California as the first and only transpacific airline providing inexpensive service between the Bay Area and Asia.

Featured image: ZIPAIR Tokyo

