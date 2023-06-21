Zimex Aviation Becomes Latest DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G Customer

DALLAS – De Havilland Canada (DHC) and Zimex Aviation Ltd have signed a purchase agreement for two new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft on the third day of the Paris Air Show.

The 300-G is the fifth generation of the venerable DHC-6 Twin Otter and joins the current series 400. It was launched on the first day of the 2023 Paris Air Show. It incorporates aerodynamic improvements, new avionics, and propulsion to offer lower costs to prospective regional operators. Zimex (XM) is a Swiss airline that provides ‘specialized flight operations all over the world.’

Photo: Zimex Aviation.

“The Backbone of our Business”

Daniele Cereghetti, Zimex CEO, said, “We can confidently say that the Twin Otter aircraft have been the backbone of our business for the last 54 years. It brings excitement to once again be the launch customer for the latest series and we are thrilled to welcome the new Twin Otter into our family.

“We are also immensely proud to be the first operator of the new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G with EASA approval. Not only do we take great pride in being a De Havilland-endorsed service centre, offering extensive maintenance services to customers around the globe, but we also wholeheartedly appreciate the exceptional capabilities of this remarkable aircraft.”

Brian Chafe, DHC CEO, added, “As the first operator of our DHC-6 Twin Otter 400 Series aircraft, we are delighted that Zimex will be among the first to fly the new Classic 300-G. With the same rugged airframe, the lighter-weight Classic 300-G will deliver increased payload range and decreased operating costs for our customers. De Havilland Canada is once again driving the utility transport aircraft market forward.”

Featured Image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.