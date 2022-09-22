Xiamen Airlines Orders 40 Airbus Jets

DALLAS – Xiamen Airlines (MF) has placed a firm order for 40 A320neo Family aircraft valued at US$4.85bn, an agreement considered a victory for the European airframer in the largest aviation market in the world.

According to a stock exchange filing made on September 22 by China Southern Airlines (CZ), which owns 55% of the until-now all-Boeing MF, the 40 jets would be delivered between 2024 and 2027.

As per Airbus’s newest Chinese client, the order is to help it secure the safety of its strategic development as it continues to promote the structural adjustment of its fleet.

according to Airbus, at the end of August 2022, the total number of A320neo Family firm orders reached over 8,500 from more than 130 customers worldwide.

Photo: Airbus

Airbus Presence grows in China

This order follows the Airbus coordinated pledge in July for approximately 300 jets by China’s “Big three” state airlines (Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines). The 40 jets will add to the 96 Airbus A320neo ordered in July in the coordinated pledge.

These new developments in the Chinese market further demonstrate Boeing’s frozen-out status in China since the grounding of the 737 MAX jets after the two fatal crashes involving the type.

The MAX has yet to resume commercial services in China, although the grounding order on the MAX jets was lifted by the Asian nation last year.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways