Xiamen Airlines Increases International Connectivity

DALLAS – China-based Xiamen Airlines (MF) is expanding its international route network launching a new non-stop service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

The new service operates once per week between Xiamen Airport (XMN) and CDG on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a flight time of approximately 12h and 25min. Depending on passenger demand, flight operations may experience an uptick in frequency.

Flight MF825 departs Xiamen at 00:05 local time, arriving at the French capital at 0640 local. The return service, MF826, will leave at 11:55 local and arrive at XMN at 0600 local the following day.

Operations

With the commencement of this new service, MF now holds 12 intercontinental routes, with the first being the XMN to Amsterdam (AMS) service launched in 2015.

With the global aviation industry, more specifically the Chinese market, experiencing an upward growth in passenger demand, the carrier is looking to expand its operations to more destinations, including Doha (DOH). It also plans to increase flight frequencies to existing destinations such as Los Angeles (LAX), Singapore (SIN), Amsterdam (AMS) and Vancouver (YVR).

