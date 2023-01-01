1/01/1922: World’s First Airline Uniforms Are Introduced

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, British carrier Instone Air Line introduced its pilots and staff uniforms in 1922. It is believed that these were the world’s first commercial airline service uniforms.

Like all early aviation apparel, garments were designed for the male figure. The look was heavily military-inspired and created from whatever materials were available. And this was how the uniforms would remain until Ellen Church, the world’s first female Flight Attendant, took to the skies in May 1930.

Church and other early female FAs were registered nurses; their uniforms reflected that occupation.

The military element continued with dull colors, matching hats, and white gloves.

Early Flight Attendant uniforms were heavily military-inspired and created using materials available. Photo: University of Minnesota Alumni Association

Flight Attendants to Fashion Icons

But as aviation developed, so did the uniforms. The post-war era saw more and more people take to the air. This led to airlines looking at ways to entice passengers onto their jets. The early days of the “Cabin Boys” were replaced by the sexualized look of the “stewardess.”

This marketing tactic saw carriers such as Braniff International introduce new looks from some of the world’s top designers. Braniff would go one step further with their Emilio Pucci look, which saw scantily clad crew members carry out the “Air Strip” and remove various uniform layers throughout the flight.

Over the past two decades, most airlines have introduced a much more conservative look for their staff. More recently, carriers such as Play and SkyUp have gone for more relaxed and gender-neutral outfits, which has seen other legacy carriers such as British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic (VS) relax their once-strict uniform regulations.

The iconic Emilio Pucci uniforms for Braniff International Airlines, introduced in 1965, included the futuristic ‘space bubble’ rain helmet that topped off the look. Photo: SFO Museum

Featured Image: Instone was a forerunner to today’s British Airways (BA), and here we see some of the airline’s uniforms through the years. Photo: British Airways