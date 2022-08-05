World’s First Airline to Use a 3-Door Disembarkation

DALLAS – While most of us disembark an aircraft from the front left door or occasionally from a back door, the latter of which is most often the case with budget carriers, India’s largest airline, IndiGo (6E), has launched its very own 3-point disembarkation method.

The new disembarking process will allow 6E’s passengers to exit the aircraft faster than ever. So, three doors would be used rather than two – two forward and one rear exit ramp, making the Indian carrier the first airline in the world to use this process. The airline just turned 16 and still seems to keep its edge over the others.

“ A320 aircraft usually take around 13 minutes for its passengers to deboard the aircraft. However, the new process will make the drill faster and will reduce the disembarkation time from 13 minutes to 7 minutes,” IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta told reporters, as stated in The Hindu.

IndiGo VT-IVZ Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from IndiGo on its 16th Anniversary

“It brings us immense pride to be the first airline in the world to use a three-point system. At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies.” Ronojoy Dutta, CEO and Whole-time Director, said.

Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President – IndiGo, said, “At IndiGo, we have always looked at newer ways to enhance our customer experience and make flying, as well as our ground operations, efficient and hassle-free. Adding a third ramp for disembarkation is a simple yet effective way to complete a smooth travel experience for our customers.”

Ramdas added, “We have always been known for setting new benchmarks in innovating travel and our 16th anniversary is the perfect occasion to make the experience a

little sweeter for our customers – as they can get to work or meet their loved ones quicker.”

IndiGo VT-IUV Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Trial Run Completed

IndiGo has conducted trials and has received encouraging feedback from customers. The cabin crew will make the necessary announcements to inform customers at the time of deboarding.

This new disembarkation procedure will be implemented on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet for flights arriving at remote stands at Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), and Bengaluru (BLR) airports to begin with, and will be progressively deployed across the network.

Featured image: IndiGo 3-point A320 disembarking. Photo: IndiGo