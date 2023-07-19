World2Fly to Offer Leisure Flights from Central Europe

DALLAS — Spanish ACMI, charter and leisure airline World2Fly (2W) has announced a new travel agreement with the German holiday travel agency FischerReisen, for the operation of commercial flights from the Czech Republic to a series of destinations located in the Caribbean Sea and Southeast Asia.

The airline, member of the large package holidays group World2Meet, is specialized in transporting passengers from Madrid (MAD) and Lisbon (LIS) to a handful of destinations in the Caribbean Sea, which is the most famous region for the Iberian population to spend their summer holidays every year.

Starting in October, however, 2W will expand its sphere of influence in Central Europe with the opening of two new routes from Prague (PRG) to Punta Cana (PUJ) and Havana (HAV). As well, it will be the first time World2Fly will operate flights to Southeast Asia, with a direct connection to Ho Chi Minh City Airport (SGN) as well.

Bruno Claeys, CEO of the Spanish airline, said: “This agreement positions ourselves as an international reference in sustainable, innovative, and quality air travel, despite being a young company. This operation enables us to optimize the utilization of our fleet during the winter.”

World2Fly recently took delivery of a third Airbus A350-900 aircraft in June, registered as EC-NZF. This aircraft features one of the densest passenger cabins worldwide, offering 432 economy-class seats, just 8 below the certified maximum.

World2Fly is one of the few airlines that mostly rely on the Airbus A350 to operate their low-cost long-haul flights. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Finding Alternatives During the Low Season

At the end of the year, 2W expects to have operative five total units across its Spanish and Portuguese subsidiaries: two Airbus A330-300s and three A350-900s. During the summer, as leisure demand encounters its peak, all aircraft remain airborne on the 10 destinations the airline has in the Americas.

However, when Winter comes, World2Fly drastically reduces its capacity on these long-haul flights adapting to the shortage in demand, leaving part of its fleet unable to remain in the air for most of the time.

Of course, as every minute an airplane is grounded turns into a cost, the carrier is finding new alternatives to find third-party customers in Europe in terms of ACMI or charter services just as its competing airlines from Madrid; Wamos Air (EB), Privilege Style (PG) or Iberojet (E9).

During the second week of June 2023, World2Fly signed a big agreement with Corendon Dutch Airlines (CD) for the wet-leasing of an Airbus A350 for two years in the Amsterdam (AMS) to Willemstad Curaçao-Hato Airport (CUR).

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways