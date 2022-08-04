Wizz Air to Launch Four New Routes From Warsaw

DALLAS – Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, Wizz Air (W6), has announced it will launch four new routes from its Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) base.

For winter 2022/2023 season, W6 will start flights to Valencia (VLC), Spain, on December 12; Aqaba (AQJ), Jordan, on December 13; and Venice (VCE), Italy, on December 14. Bilbao (BIO), Spain, will follow on March 28, 2023. This will be the first W6 route from BIO.

Airbus A321neo (HA-LVN) was delivered in August 2020. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Base Expansion

Wizzair will also increase the frequency on a number of its other routes from WAW, including Alicante (ALC), Barcelona (BCN), Basel (BSL), Kutaisi (KUT), and Malaga (AGP).

To operate the new routes and increased frequencies, W6 will base its ninth Airbus A320 family aircraft at WAW.

Wizzair officially opened its WAW base in July 2013 after moving operations from Warsaw’s Modlin Airport (WMI) in December 2012.

Featured Image: Wizzair currently operates a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 family aircraft. Photo: Wizzair.