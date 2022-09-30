Wizz Air to Transfer Doncaster Flights to Leeds Bradford

DALLAS – With the news that Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is to close, ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Wizz Air (W6) has announced that it will transfer its operations to nearby Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA).

Currently, W6 operates eight routes from DSA, including Bucharest (OTP), Cluj-Napoca (CLJ), Gdansk (GDN), Katowice (KTW), Krakow (KRK), Warsaw (WAW) and Wroclaw (WRO). These will continue as usual until October 30 before transferring to LBA. However, W6 will terminate its Vilnius (VNO) service.

Seven out of the airline’s eight routes from DSA will be transferred across to LBA. Photo: Leeds Bradford Airport.

Passengers Automatically Transferred

Passengers who have already booked flights will automatically be transferred to the new services from LBA. Customers will, however, be allowed to change their booking to an alternative flight free of charge or cancel and receive a full refund.

DSA owner the Peel Group announced that it would close the airport due to a “fundamental lack of financial viability” on September 26.

DSA’s Largest Operator

W6 has operated from DSA for the past 16 years, becoming the airport’s largest operator. In 2019 the airline accounted for nearly 50% of capacity, offering some 736,000 seats.

W6 opened its DSA baseon October 23, 2020. Photo: Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

This led to the airline opening its second UK base at the airport on October 23, 2020. At the time, 23 routes were served, including ten across Western Europe. But in June 2022, the ULCC announced it would close its DSA base, accusing the airport of failing to honour its commercial agreement with the airline.

Featured Image: Wizz Air UK Airbus A321-200 (G-WUKH). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.