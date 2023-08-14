Wizz Air Increases Operations at Rome Fiumicino Airport
DALLAS — Wizz Air (W6) is expanding its operations at Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) by adding new routes and stationing an eleventh aircraft.

The low-cost airline has commenced flights to Luxembourg and Kuwait, and it has plans to launch services to Memmingen in Germany and Madeira in Portugal in early September.

To reduce carbon emissions per passenger kilometer, W6 will introduce a new Airbus A321neo at FCO. Furthermore, the airline says it is implementing a completely electric turnaround process at the airport, which involves the use of electric baggage tractors, belt loaders, passenger steps, ground power units, and pushback equipment.

These initiatives are expected to result in an 85% reduction in carbon emissions from ground-handling processes per aircraft compared to using diesel-powered equipment. W6 is also making investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and exploring the potential of hydrogen-powered zero-emission aircraft for the future.

In Q2 2023, the airline achieved its lowest-ever recorded carbon emissions intensity while also achieving record passenger numbers.

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LTE Airbus A321-231. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

