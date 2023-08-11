Wizz Air’s New Service Between London and Cairo

DALLAS — European ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air (W6) announced it would expand its Middle East network with a new route between London Luton (LTN) and Egypt’s Sphinx International Airport in Cairo. This comes as the Budapest-based carrier has increased its presence in North Africa and the Middle East.

The new route will start on October 30 and operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Mondays, the flight will depart LTN at 13:10 and arrive in Cairo (SPX) at 20:25. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the flight will depart LTN at 13:55 and arrive at SPX at 21:10. Then the return flight on Monday will depart SPX at 21:40 and arrive back at LTN at 01:10 the next day. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the flight will depart SPX at 21:55 and arrive at LTN at 01:25 the next day. The flight between LTN and SPX will take 5 hours and 15 minutes, while the return leg will take 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Wizz Air has stressed its commitment to supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and contributing to the nation’s long-term goals, and it has increased its presence in the African nation. London is not the only destination the airline will serve from SPX, as the airline announced routes from Budapest, Milan, and Rome to the Egyptian airport.

Marion Geoffroy, Wizz Air UK’s (W9) Managing Director, commented, “We are delighted to be launching an exciting new route connecting the capital cities of the UK and Egypt, enabling ultra-low-cost travel between two must-see culturally rich destinations. This launch, only one month after the announcement of routes between Hungary, Italy, and Egypt, reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s sustainable growth in both Europe and the Middle East with ultra-low fares.”

Another Win for Sphinx Airport

The new service is another victory for the newborn Egyptian airport. Sphinx International Airport (SPX) was opened in November 2022 to serve tourists visiting famous Egyptian archaeological sites, such as the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. Furthermore, the airport is on the Cairo-Alexandria road, just 28 miles from the famous Giza Pyramids. The airport is expected to revitalize one-day tourism and ease overcrowding at Cairo’s main airport, Cairo International Airport (CAI).

Sphinx Airport features a single runway and terminal building with a capacity of 1.2 million passengers per year. Multiple airlines currently serve the airport, including W6, Condor (DE), Nesma Airlines (NE), Air Cairo (SM), EgyptAir (MS), and Nile Air (NP). The Egypt Civil Aviation Authority announced that in the next phase, four Arab and international airlines will use the airport.

That comes as the Civil Aviation Ministry plans to activate air traffic and attract more tourism, especially from Europe to Egypt. Ahmed Eissa, who is the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, announced that in April, Egypt received the largest number of tourists ever in one month, with 1.35 million. Next year, Egypt aims to receive between 18 and 20 million tourists, up from the expected 15 million it will receive this year.

65 Million Milestone for London Luton

On a recent flight between LTN and Istanbul, the airport welcomed the 65 millionth Wizz Air passenger.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport, commented, “The success of Wizz Air at London Luton Airport is a testament to our strong partnership. Since that first flight in 2004, both Wizz and LLA have made huge advances, achieving impressive growth in both passenger numbers and the choice of destinations. Our priority, as ever, is to continue to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience as we move towards the next key milestone of our relationship with Wizz—next year’s 20th anniversary.”

From its hub at LTN, W9 operates almost 100 daily flights on 58 routes. In July, the airline announced that by 2025, LTN would become an all-Airbus A321neo base.

