Wizz Air Adds 11 New Winter/Spring Routes

DALLAS – Hungarian airline Wizz Air (W6) has announced a major expansion of its European route network, adding 11 destinations to three of its hubs for the winter and spring seasons of 2022/2023.

This action is expected to start operations on December 13, 2022, with flights departing from Athens (ATH) to Tirana (TIR) and Tel Aviv (TLV) three times a week, while London-Luton (LTN) will add two new flights to Lodz (LCJ) and Bydgoszcz (BZG) two times a week as well.

The biggest piece of W6’s expansion is its hub in Rome-Fiumicino (FCO). The airport will operate routes to four new destinations in Western Europe in December: three weekly flights to Valencia (VLC) and Oporto (OPO), five weekly flights to Paris-Orly (ORY), and daily flights to Barcelona (BCN).

In addition, for the summer season of 2023, Malaga (AGP), Sevilla (SVQ), and Gothenburg (GOT) will also be added to Rome’s network in April with a frequency of up to five flights per week.

The Airbus A321neo keeps being selected by European airlines in favor of the Boeing 737 MAX Family, which struggles to secure new orders. Photo: Wizz Air.

Continuous Growth

This is a major step ahead for the carrier, certainly boosted by the recent order placed by the airline for a purchase of 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will be redistributed around all its hubs until 2028.

This will increase the airline’s fleet number to more than 500 aircraft by 2030, making it one of the biggest airlines not only in Europe, but the entire world, and making it able to compete even more with the likes of Ryanair, EasyJet, or Southwest.

József Váradi, Wizz Air’s Chief Executive Officer said, “The combination of Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost operation and the market-leading Airbus A321neo aircraft together creates a strong platform for Wizz Air’s future growth in the coming decade as we further strengthen our position as one of the world’s most sustainable airlines.”

Featured images: Wizz Air HA-LTE Airbus A321-231. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways