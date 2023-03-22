Wizz Air to Add New Routes from Budapest

DALLAS — Wizz Air (W6) is about to open two new routes from Budapest (BUD) to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (SSH). The airline is also increasing the frequency of flights departing from BUD and Debrecen (DEB).

According to the press conference of W6 on March 21, 2023, the carrier’s CEO, József Váradi said the airline would expand the amount of based aircraft in Hungary. 14 will be at the BUD base and one in DEB. By this, W6’s fleet based in Hungary expands to 15 aircraft.

Furthermore, W6 announced, they are expanding the frequency of some of their routes every week to Tenerife (TFS), Alicante (ALC), Madrid (MAD), Barcelona (BCN), Naples (NAP), Bari (BRI), Rome (FCO), Berlin​ (BER), Basel (BSL), Athens (ATH), Dubai (DXB), Hurghada (HRG) and Jeddah (JED).

Wizz Air is the most successful airline in Europe with the least cancellations in the industry. We learned from the challenges of last summer and we will take every step to raise our service to a higher level. József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air

Wizz Air Malta’s Airbus A321-271NX registered 9H-WAW, landed on runway 13R. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

2023 Outlook

The airline expects 67 million passengers in 2023. The airline is flying to almost 1000 destinations in 50 countries by selling affordable tickets. Their first flight departed in June 2004 from Hungary, and since then, they served 43 million passengers from BUD and DEB. They are flying to 68 destinations in 29 countries.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry of Hungary’s Airbus A330-243(F) operated by Wizz Air registered as HA-LHU resting on taxiway V at LHBP. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Wizz Air Fleet

Wizz Air has an all-Airbus A320 family fleet. The carrier has 173 aircraft, including 45 Airbus A320ceo, six Airbus A320neo, 41 A320ceo, and 80 A321neo.

Furthermore, W6 operates the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry of Hungary’s Airbus A330-200 Freighter. The A330 was bought in 2020 from Qatar Airways Cargo (QR) after retiring their Airbus freighters.

Featured photo: Wizz Air Airbus A321-271NX HA-LVD landing on runway 13R, by Dominik Csordás/Airways