Wizz Air Expands Fleet with 75 Additional A321neo Aircraft

DALLAS — European ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air (W6) has announced a firm order to acquire an additional 75 A321neo Family aircraft from Airbus.

This new order brings W6’s total number of A321neo aircraft on order to 434, making it the largest operator of the A321neo in Europe and the Middle East. With this expansion, the airline aims to strengthen its commitment to providing affordable, sustainable, and efficient travel options for its customers.

Wizz Air HA-LVC Airbus A321-271neo. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Growing Fleet and Strategic Partnership

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, highlighted the significance of this acquisition, stating that more than half of the airline’s fleet has already been converted to the advanced neo technology. The A321neo’s unmatched economic efficiency and low carbon footprint align with W6’s sustainability goals. Váradi also emphasized the airline’s longstanding strategic partnership with Airbus and its commitment to the exceptional technology offered by the A321neo.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer acknowledged the airline’s substantial growth and its importance as a partner to Airbus. The investment in the A321neo serves as a foundation for W6’s continued expansion strategy. Scherer expressed gratitude to Váradi and the entire W6 team for their confidence in Airbus and its products.

Wizz Air HA-LTA Airbus A321-231. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Advantages of the A321neo

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering exceptional range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo delivers a 50% reduction in noise, over 20% fuel savings, and CO2 reduction compared to previous single-aisle aircraft. Additionally, the A321neo provides a spacious cabin, offering enhanced passenger comfort.

According to Airbus, nearly 5,200 A321neos have been ordered by customers across the globe to date.

Wizz Air’s decision to add 75 A321neo aircraft to its fleet further solidifies its position as a leading player in the European aviation industry. This strategic move not only aligns with the airline’s commitment to sustainability but also enables W6 to expand its network and provide affordable travel options to a wide range of customers.

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LVN Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways