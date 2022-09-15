Wizz Air Exercises Airbus A321neo Purchase Rights

DALLAS – Hungarian low-cost carrier (LCC) Wizz Air (W6) is to exercise purchase rights on a further 75 Airbus A321neo airliners. The move forms part of the airline’s expansion plans to have 500 jets across the company by 2030.

W6 ordered 102 of the European-built aircraft back in November 2021. The deal signed at the 2021 Dubai Airshow included 75 A320neos and 27 A321XLRs to be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Purchase rights were also given on an additional 75 aircraft for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

The delivery dates are now subject to approval from the airline’s shareholders, as well as finalising the agreement with Airbus.

Future Growth

Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said, “The combination of Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost operation and the market-leading Airbus A321neo aircraft together create a strong platform for Wizz Air’s future growth in the coming decade as we further strengthen our position as one of the world’s most sustainable airlines.

Airbus A321neo (HA-LVC) was delivered in May 2019. Photo: Lorenzo Giacoboo/Airways.

It has not yet been confirmed which of W6’s subsidiaries, which includes Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W), Wizz Air UK (W9) and the soon-to-be-launched Wizz Air Malta, will receive the aircraft.

Growth during 2022 has been slower than anticipated, owing to the ongoing labour shortages and effects of the pandemic.

Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 165 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Featured Image: The deal was originally inked at the November 2021 Dubai Airshow. Photo: Wizz Air.