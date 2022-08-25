Wizz Air to Launch 20 Routes in Saudi Arabia

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Wizz Air (W6) will introduce 20 additional routes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of a larger expansion strategy by the airline.

The airline ushers in a new era of low-cost travel between Europe and the Kingdom to improve Saudi Arabia’s connections on a worldwide scale.

The new routes will fly to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Larnaca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Sofia, Tirana, Venice, and Vienna.

The additional flights will significantly increase W6’s presence in the Kingdom, which will support the country’s expanding tourism industry and support the Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to triple passenger volume by 2030.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “20 new routes to Saudi is one of the largest such announcements anywhere in the world. It is a real first for Wizz Air and for Saudi, and opens a new and affordable gateway for visitors from Europe that will allow everyone to come and explore the world’s most exciting new destination.”

Wizz Air has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment to advance the Saudi tourism industry.

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LWM Airbus A320-232. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways