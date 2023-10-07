Wizz Air Announces 12 New Routes Within a Week

DALLAS — Wizz Air (W6) is enhancing travel connectivity by introducing 12 exciting routes that cover different European regions in less than a week.

Starting December 13, 2023, W6 will commence operations from Katowice (KTW) to Aqaba (AQJ), Jordan. Travelers will have the opportunity to fly to AQJ every Wednesday and Sunday.

Additionally, the airline will connect Katowice with Brussels Charleroi (CRL), Belgium, starting from December 14, 2023, with flights available every Thursday and Sunday. According to their press release, W6 has six aircraft stationed in KTW, offering an impressive 35 routes to 20 countries.

From Glasglow to Bucharest, due to the expansion of these routes, W6 is actively seeking new crew members.

Wizz Air Malta Airbus A321neo 9H-WAW. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways.

Glasgow Expansion

The European low-cost carrier (LCC) is set to launch flights from Glasgow (GLA) to two vibrant European cities, Budapest (BUD) and Bucharest (OTP).

These flights, starting in November, will replace services from Edinburgh (EDI), offering Glasgow-based travelers convenient access to the historical charm of Budapest and the cultural allure of Bucharest.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271NX HA-LZO. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

The Largest Expansion in Italy

Wizz Air also announced the addition of four Airbus A321neo aircraft to its bases in Italy between March and July 2024. Three of these advanced planes will join the fleet in Rome Fiumicino (FCO), and one will be deployed in Milan Malpensa (MXP).

In the Summer of 2024, W6 will expand its Italian fleet, with 14 aircraft stationed in FCO and eight in MXP. W6’s network comprises nearly 230 routes across over 40 countries, and the addition of these aircraft enables the launch of six new routes from Italy, enhancing passenger travel opportunities.

Starting in spring-summer 2024, W6 customers can fly daily from FCO to Berlin (BER) starting March 31, 2024, offering a gateway to Germany’s capital. Furthermore, connections to Copenhagen (CPH) will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from July 2, 2024, becoming daily from September 2024.

Travelers can also embark on journeys to Hamburg (HAM), with flights operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday starting from March 31, 2024. Additionally, flights to Alicante (ALC) will be accessible every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, starting from 1 April 2024.

Meanwhile, from Milan Malpensa, flights to Paris Beauvais (BVA) start on 31 March 2024, and routes to Tenerife South Airport (TFS) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting from 2 July 2024.

Having established our first base in the country only 3 years ago, today Wizz Air is further strengthening its position of Italy’s third largest airline. With this investment, Wizz Air continues to grow in Italy, offering more affordable, convenient and sustainable travel opportunities to Italian passengers, enhancing connectivity, and boosting competition in the market. The additional aircraft will not only provide passengers with more flight options to numerous sought-after destinations, but also stimulate the economy as we are creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs with Wizz Air and in the hospitality sector. József Váradi, Wizz Air’s Group CEO commented during a press conference in Rome.

Wizz Air Malta Airbus A321-271NX 9H-WAB. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Tirana Plans

Wizz Air also unveiled its plans for Tirana (TIA). The introduction of two Airbus A321neo aircraft marks a significant milestone, enabling the launch of two new routes connecting TIA to Leipzig (LEJ), Germany (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from September 30, 2024), and Valencia (VLC), Spain (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays starting 1 June 2024). Concurrently, the airline is amplifying its existing services with increased frequencies on 15 key routes, enhancing travel choices for Albanian passengers.

During a press conference in Tirana József Váradi, Wizz Air’s Group CEO commented that by investing over €1.3 billion in the Albanian aviation industry over the past three years, W6 has carried triple the population of the country. “Our newest state-of-the-art A321neo aircraft will not only provide passengers with new routes and more flight options to the most coveted destinations but also stimulate the economy as we are creating numerous direct and indirect jobs with Wizz Air and in the aviation and hospitality sectors,” added the CEO.

The announcement of over 1 million additional seats per year comes as a reinforcement of the airline’s commitment to growth in Albania.

Wizz Air HA-LTD Airbus A321 (100th Airbus Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Last but not Least – Bucharest

Finally, W6 is further solidifying its presence in Bucharest-Otopeni by basing two additional Airbus A321neo aircraft in June 2024, which will lead to the launch of a new route connecting OTP to LEJ. These flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, beginning on June 4, 2024.

This move underscores W6’s dedication to Romania, making Bucharest its largest operational base. Additionally, W6 increased frequencies on 21 existing routes. Within this region, W6’s network comprises 171 routes to 79 destinations in 24 countries.

These expansions demonstrate W6’s commitment to offering a wide range of travel choices, boosting economies, and ensuring that travel is accessible to passengers throughout Europe and beyond.

Featured image: Wizz Air Malta Airbus A321-271NX 9H-WDP. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways