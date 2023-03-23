What Happened to Giant Airships?

DALLAS — Giant airships, also known as dirigibles, once ruled the skies and captured the imagination of people around the world. They were the first aircraft capable of controlled powered flight and were used for both passenger and cargo transportation. For a time, they were even considered a serious rival to the new airplanes.

These majestic vessels were often compared to floating palaces, with luxurious cabins, dining halls, and observation decks that allowed passengers to experience the thrill of flight in comfort and style.

Airships are a type of aerostat or lighter-than-air aircraft that can helm through the air under its own control. Aerostats gain their lift from a lifting gas that is less viscous than the surrounding atmosphere.

Despite their popularity and promise, airships eventually fell out of vogue and largely disappeared from the skies. Today, we will explore the rise and fall of these remarkable machines and examine what happened to these giant airships.

Image by PixelAnarchy from Pixabay

The Birth of the Airship

The history of airship dates back to the 17th century, when the Jesuit Father Francesco Lana de Terzi, sometimes referred to as the “Father of Aeronautics”, published in 1670, a depiction of an “Aerial Ship” backed by four copper spheres from which the air was vacated.

In 1709, the Brazilian-Portuguese Jesuit priest Bartolomeu de Gusmão created a hot air balloon, the Passarola, ascending to the skies, before an awestruck Portuguese court.

However, the more profound work on dirigibles took place in the 18th century, as many aviators came forward and tested them.

Lieutenant Jean Baptiste Marie Meusnier in a paper entitled “Mémoire sur l’équilibre des machines aérostatiques” (Memorandum on the equilibrium of aerostatic machines) presented to the French Academy on 3 December 1783 described the flying ship.

Likewise, the 19th century saw continued attempts to add methods of propulsion to balloons. In 1851, during the great exhibition, the Australian William Bland sent designs for his “Atomic Airship.” This was an extended balloon with a steam engine driving twin propellers suspended beneath.

Airships were initially called dirigible balloons, from the French ballon dirigeable often shortened to dirigible (meaning “steerable”, from the French diriger – to direct, guide or steer). The name that inventor Henri Giffard gave to his powered and steerable machine, which made its first flight on 24 September 1852.

On July 2, 1900, the Luftschiff Zeppelin LZ1 completed its first flight. German airship in the coming years become the most successful airship, it was named after Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin who began working on rigid airship designs in the 1890s.

The advantage of airships over airplanes is that static lift adequate for flight is induced by the lifting gas and mandates no engine power. This was an enormous benefit before the middle of World War I and stayed an edge for long-distance or long-duration operations until World War II.

The Hindenburg. Photo: Colorized ver. CIVIS TURDETANI / U.S. Department of the Navy. Bureau of Aeronautics. Naval Aircraft Factory, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA). Public Domain

The Golden Age of Airships

The golden age of airships began in the early 20th century when several companies and governments began investing in technology and building massive, luxurious dirigibles.

DELAG (Deutsche Luftschiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft, or German Airship Transportation Corporation Ltd.), the first Zeppelin passenger airline in history, was founded as a spinoff of the Zeppelin Company on November 16, 1909. The company operated a passenger air service until 1935 when the newly established Deutsche Zeppelin-Reederei took over its operations.

When the DELAG airship Bodensee started offering scheduled service between Berlin and southern Germany in 1919, many of the early flights were sightseeing excursions. Compared to 18–24 hours by train, the flight from Berlin to Friedrichshafen took 4–9 hours. Nearly 2,500 passengers, 11,000 lbs. of mail and 6,600 lbs. of cargo were all carried on 103 flights by Bodensee.

It is worth noting that dirigibles seldom came down to earth. Instead, they moored on tall towers. In anticipation of future passenger airship service, the Empire State Building was finished in 1931 with a dirigible mast; however, no airship ever used the mast. Several businessmen tested airship transportation for both commuting and freight, i.e. an “Intercity Dirigible Service.”

One of the most famous examples was the German-built Hindenburg, which was completed in 1936 and operated as a commercial passenger liner until its infamous crash in 1937.

The Hindenburg was a massive vessel, measuring 804 feet in length and featuring a range of amenities including a dining room, lounge, smoking room, and sleeping quarters for up to 72 occupants. The ship was powered by four diesel engines and could reach speeds of up to 84 miles per hour (135 kph).

Despite the tragedy of the Hindenburg disaster, which killed 36 people and effectively ended the commercial airship industry, the golden age of airships had some remarkable achievements.

In 1929, the Graf Zeppelin completed a round-the-world trip, covering over 21,000 miles and stopping at multiple cities along the way. The trip took 21 days and demonstrated the potential of airships as a mode of long-distance travel.

Over the 20th century, airships played a bigger role in various purposes, from carrying passengers, and payloads to carrying military armaments and weapons during world wars.

Feature Image: The LZ 127 Graf Zeppelin. Photo: Grombo – own work, picture taken by my grandfather Alexander Cohrs, not published yet, CC BY-SA 3.0