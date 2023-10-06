WestJet to Halt Toronto-Montreal Flights

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) has announced the temporary suspension of its flights between Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL) from late October until April 2024.

In the bustling YYZ-YUL corridor, currently served by four major carriers—Air Canada (AC), WS, Porter Airlines (PD), and Air Transat (TS)—totaling over 350 weekly trips, WestJet will pause its operations for six months.

This reduction in flights between Canada’s largest cities signifies a significant shift. The airline has streamlined routes in Ontario (ONT), Quebec (CYQB), and Atlantic Canada, focusing on the competitive Western Canada market, where it faces increasing competition from rivals like Flair Airlines (F8) and Lynx Air (Y9).

This route was suspended as a result of performance and in alignment with our strategic direction to expand our presence in Eastern Canada this winter with increased non-stop connectivity to Western Canada, as well as providing more affordable leisure and sun travel opportunities across Canada, Madison Kruger, Spokesperson, WestJet

C-FWSF WestJet Boeing 737-700 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Conversely, AC has taken a different approach, enhancing services in key markets such as YYZ, YUL, and Vancouver (YVR). However, it recently made adjustments by discontinuing several regional routes in Western Canada and direct services to larger cities like Regina (YQR) and Saskatoon (YXE). Additionally, in late August, it removed six major routes from its winter schedule originating from Calgary (YYC).

WestJet’s recent acquisition of Sunwing Airlines and its vacation division has expanded its reach to sunny destinations accessible from Eastern Canadian airports, highlighting the company’s commitment to the region.

Despite this commitment, WestJet’s regional presence east of the Prairies will be limited. Starting in November, the airline will operate flights to only two Canadian airports east of Toronto-Ottawa (YOW) and Halifax (YHZ).

Featured image: WestJet C-GZSG Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Max Langley/Airways