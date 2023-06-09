WestJet Names New CFO

DALLAS – Canadian carrier WestJet (WS) has named Michael Scott as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Scott will take over the role from interim CFO Jenn Bue, who will become the airline’s deputy CFO.

Mr Scott has over 30 years of experience in the industry. For 13 years, he has served as CFO and treasurer StandardAero, the Arizona-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider. He will take up the role from June 13.

Speaking of his new appointment, Mr Scott said, “The WestJet Group’s longstanding reputation as a leading low-cost and leisure airline and new strategic focus on returning back to its roots are just a few of the many reasons I am thrilled to join this Canadian aviation success story.”

“A Wealth of Financial Leadership”

Meanwhile, WS CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech added, “Mike brings a wealth of financial leadership experience and a notable track record to our organisation.

“We are a year into successfully executing on the WestJet Group’s strategy to resume a longstanding track record of profitability, as we get back to our low-cost roots. We are thrilled to welcome Mike at this pivotal time.”

WestJet is currently completing its purchase of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines (WG). The deal was first announced in March 2022. WG will continue to operate as a separate entity from WS, but the merger will allow the former to extend its presence throughout Canada.

Featured Image: C-GYRS- Westjet – Boeing 787-9 (B789) – YVR CYVR. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways.