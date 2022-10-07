WestJet, Korean Air Enhance Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS – Today, WestJet (WS) and Korean Air (KE) announced they had improved their well-established codeshare agreement.

WestJet’s codeshare will now be placed on Korean Air’s flights from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Korean Air’s base at Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN).

This announcement marks WestJet’s first reciprocal codeshare with an Asian Airline. Because WestJet’s “WS” will now be active on sale for Korean Air flights to ICN, WestJet will offer passengers connections to destinations across Canada and the continental United States.

In addition, WestJet Rewards members can earn and redeem WestJet Dollars on these Korean Air codeshare flights. The codeshare is now available on WestJet’s website; WestJet Rewards members can use and redeem WestJet Dollars on these Korean Air codeshare flights to YVR and YYZ.

Korean Air HL8082 787-9 ICN. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Comments from WestJet, Korean Air Officials

WestJet’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “It’s incredibly exciting for WestJet to codeshare on flights across the Pacific to Asia for the first time. We’ve had a strong codeshare with Korean since 2012, and we’re very pleased to be taking this important step with a world-class partner like Korean. We’re looking forward to the new opportunities our now reciprocal codeshare will bring to consumers traveling between Canada and Asia.”

Korean Air Senior Vice President and Head of International Affairs & Alliance, Tae Joon Kim, said, “We are delighted to expand our codeshare partnership with our long-standing partner WestJet, and look forward to delivering unparalleled services across the Pacific to our valued customers…We remain committed to bridging Canada, Korea, and Asia through our hub at Incheon Airport.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GYRS Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways