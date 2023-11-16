WestJet Resumes Halifax Seasonal Transatlantic Service

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) has announced the highly anticipated return of transatlantic service to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The airline will offer scheduled nonstop summer service to London, Dublin, and Edinburgh.

The resumption of service between Atlantic Canada and Europe will increase the capacity of the critical tourism pipeline between Nova Scotia and Europe.

Here are the details of the airline’s summer transatlantic routes from Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ):

Halifax to London (Gatwick): 4x/week starting April 28, with departure at 11:00 p.m. local time and arrival at 9:04 a.m. local time the next day.

London (Gatwick) to Halifax: 4x/week starting April 29, with departure at 11:00 a.m. local time and arrival at 1:46 p.m. local time.

Halifax to Dublin: 4x/week starting June 19, with departure at 10:30 p.m. local time and arrival at 7:55 a.m. local time the next day.

Dublin to Halifax: 4x/week starting June 20, with departure at 9:30 a.m. local time and arrival at 11:32 a.m. local time.

Halifax to Edinburgh: 3x/week starting June 20, with departure at 10:40 p.m. local time and arrival at 8:04 a.m. local time the next day.

Edinburgh to Halifax: 3x/week starting June 21, with departure at 9:30 a.m. local time and arrival at 11:38 a.m. local time.

It’s worth noting that the Halifax-Edinburgh route is a new route for WS.

WestJet’s strategic investments in transatlantic service will strengthen the region’s critical connections to global hubs, tourism, and business economies. The airline is committed to bolstering leisure travel options in Atlantic Canada.

Featured image: WestJet C-GUDH Boeing 787-9. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways