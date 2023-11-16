WestJet Resumes Halifax Seasonal Transatlantic Service
Airlines Routes

WestJet Resumes Halifax Seasonal Transatlantic Service

WestJet C-GUDH Boeing 787-9. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) has announced the highly anticipated return of transatlantic service to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The airline will offer scheduled nonstop summer service to London, Dublin, and Edinburgh.

The resumption of service between Atlantic Canada and Europe will increase the capacity of the critical tourism pipeline between Nova Scotia and Europe.

Here are the details of the airline’s summer transatlantic routes from Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ):

  • Halifax to London (Gatwick): 4x/week starting April 28, with departure at 11:00 p.m. local time and arrival at 9:04 a.m. local time the next day.
  • London (Gatwick) to Halifax: 4x/week starting April 29, with departure at 11:00 a.m. local time and arrival at 1:46 p.m. local time.
  • Halifax to Dublin: 4x/week starting June 19, with departure at 10:30 p.m. local time and arrival at 7:55 a.m. local time the next day.
  • Dublin to Halifax: 4x/week starting June 20, with departure at 9:30 a.m. local time and arrival at 11:32 a.m. local time.
  • Halifax to Edinburgh: 3x/week starting June 20, with departure at 10:40 p.m. local time and arrival at 8:04 a.m. local time the next day.
  • Edinburgh to Halifax: 3x/week starting June 21, with departure at 9:30 a.m. local time and arrival at 11:38 a.m. local time.

It’s worth noting that the Halifax-Edinburgh route is a new route for WS.

WestJet’s strategic investments in transatlantic service will strengthen the region’s critical connections to global hubs, tourism, and business economies. The airline is committed to bolstering leisure travel options in Atlantic Canada.

Featured image: WestJet C-GUDH Boeing 787-9. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

WestJet Expands Summer 2024 Service to U.S. Cities

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

Turkish Airlines Debuts Flights to Detroit, Michigan

November 16, 2023
United Airlines Boeing 777-200 N74007. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways
Airlines, Airports, Passenger Experience

United/Houston Airport Join Forces to Transform Terminal B

November 16, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, DAS2023

DAS2023: Emirates Orders 15 Airbus A350-900s

November 16, 2023
Vietnam Airlines VN-A868 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Vietnam Airlines Becomes Member of the AAPA

November 15, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X