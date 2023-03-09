WestJet Expands Their Summer Flight Schedule

DALLAS – Canadian WestJet (WS) is about to expand its summer schedule to its most popular destinations. This decision will support their ambitious growth strategy.

According to WestJet’s press release, these are the highlights of their increased flights compared to 2022’s summer schedule:

64% increase in seat capacity to/from Regina (YQR)

46% increase in seat capacity to/from Saskatoon (YXE)

44% increase in seat capacity to/from Edmonton (YEG)

42% increase in seat capacity to/from Winnipeg (YWG)

27% increase in seat capacity to/from Calgary (YYC)

13% increase in seat capacity to/from Kelowna (YLW)

5% increase in seat capacity to/from Vancouver (YVR)

“Providing our guests with even more opportunity to travel across our network this summer comes as a result of a thoughtfully designed schedule that balances the high demand for travel alongside a reliable and resilient operation,” WS Group Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill said.

“With more seats available for booking and added capacity on popular routes, our summer schedule reflects a strengthened commitment to providing seamless domestic and transborder connectivity for our guests.”

WestJet Boeing 737-700 taking off, registered C-FJWS. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

About WestJet

The latest route announcement is part of WS’s strategy shift which has seen the airline focus on western Canada. Numerous domestic, international and long-haul services have been announced in recent months.

The airline’s primary hub is Calgary (YYC), but they also have a Toronto (YYZ) base. They have three subsidiaries, Swoop (WO) with 16 Boeing 737 family aircraft, WestJet Encore (WR) with 47 Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, and WestJet Link with 5 Saab 340 aircraft.

WestJet has seven Boeing 787 Dreamliners for long-haul transatlantic flights. Their domestic and short-haul fleet has 41 Boeing 737-700s, 40 Boeing 737-800s and 22 Boeing 737-8s. They have two aircraft on order, one 737-800 and a 737-8. The average age of their fleet is 11.2 years old.

Featured photo: Brandon Farris/Airways