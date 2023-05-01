WestJet Debuts Nonstop Flights to Tokyo-Narita

DALLAS — Canadian carrier WestJet (WS) now officially flies nonstop to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT). On April 30, flight WS80 took off from YYC to NTR, the airline’s first Asian route.

WestJet, based at Calgary airport (YYC), already flies long-haul to destinations in the US and Europe from YYC or Toronto-Pearso Airport (YYZ). The Tokyo service will be available three times a week until October 28 with the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Asian route will return in the spring of 2024.

The 10-hour flight from YYC to NTR will always start in Canada at 3:10 p.m. and land in Japan at 4:15 p.m. (the next day). At 6:50 p.m. will start again in Tokyo and if everything goes according to plan, the Boeing 787 will be back at 12:15 p.m. in Calgary.

According to David Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer, of Travel Alberta, the Tokyo-bound seasonal flights offer a capacity of 24,000 seats.

WestJet C-GYRS Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways

Comments from WestJet, Calgary Airport

John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President, and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are thrilled to see our new service to Tokyo, Japan take flight as we welcome our newest destination to our 787 intercontinental hub at YYC. Not only does this new route increase opportunity for business, leisure, and cargo customers to expand their horizons in Asia, it also provides an exceptional opportunity to welcome transpacific leisure and business travellers direct to Calgary and Alberta.”

Rob Palmer, Vice President, Commercial, Strategy and Chief Financial Officer for The Calgary Airport Authority said, “We are delighted about WestJet’s new flight between Calgary and Tokyo. YYC Calgary International Airport is proud to be the first impression of Alberta’s western hospitality for many travellers coming to explore the region from Asia.

WestJet is the second-largest airline based in Canada, behind Air Canada. Tokyo joins Barcelona, Edinburgh, and five other European nonstop destinations this spring as part of the airline’s international offerings.

Featured image: WestJet Boeing 787-9 (C-GUDH). Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways