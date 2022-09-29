WestJet Expands Fleet with Largest Boeing 737-10 Order

DALLAS – WestJet (WS) has placed an order for 42 Boeing 737-10 aircraft with options for an additional 22 aircraft, according to a joint statement from Boeing and WS.

The largest Boeing 737 MAX variant will allow the Canadian carrier to carry out an ambitious network expansion and satisfy its long-term sustainability goals thanks to its industry-leading fuel efficiency and dependability.

Since starting its operations in 1996 with three 737s, WS has expanded its fleet of exclusively Boeing aircraft to more than 100 aircraft, including the Boeing 737-8 and 787 Dreamliner. The Calgary-based carrier has more than 60 firm orders for the 737 MAX series, including the 737-10.

Boeing says that greater sustainability will be possible thanks to each Boeing 737-10’s million pounds-per-year reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the aircraft it replaces.

The 737-10 single-aisle aircraft from Boeing has a capacity of 230 passengers and a range of 3,100 nautical miles. Additionally, WS operates more than 15 737-8s with a range of 3,500 nautical miles and a capacity for 178 passengers.

The two models working together will improve the airline’s environmental performance for short- and medium-distance flights.

WestJet C-GZSG Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Comments from WestJet, Boeing

“The 737-10 will be a game changer, with one of the lowest costs per seat among mid-range aircraft. This will foster our low-cost positioning and affordability for Canadians,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group chief executive officer.

“In addition, with its lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions, the 737-10 will further improve the environmental footprint of our fleet.”

“The 737-10 will provide WestJet with additional capacity and unrivalled efficiency as the airline expands its network of destinations across Canada and around the world,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “

We are proud that WestJet sees the value of the 737 MAX family and is adding the 737-10 to complement the 737-8 for outstanding capability, flexibility and improved sustainability.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GZSG Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Max Langley/Airways