July 21, 2022
WestJet to Axe Winter Flights to Eastern Canada
Airlines Routes

WestJet to Axe Winter Flights to Eastern Canada

DALLAS – Calgary-based WestJet (WS) is to stop operating winter flights to a variety of destinations in Eastern Canada starting November 2022.

The airline will no longer offer winter service as of November 15 to Charlottetown, PEI, Fredericton, NB, Sydney, NS, and Quebec City. Service is unaffected up until that point.

The carrier said it would make an effort to rebook customers with alternative arrangements for any passengers with scheduled flights who may be impacted by the service adjustments and will notify them either directly or through their travel agent.

WestJet C-FJWS Boeing 737-700. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

An Expected Move

Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of WS, announced in June that the carrier would shift its emphasis to becoming a Western Canada airline with additional links and routes there. He acknowledged that would entail reducing the airline’s operations in Eastern Canada, especially on smaller routes.

In addition, WS would increase its commitment to the sun and leisure areas with its impending acquisition of Sunwing.

According to a report by openjaw.com, the cutbacks come as WS begins to strategically transition flying in Eastern Canada “to focus on sun and leisure destinations as well as increased connections to Western Canada,” the airline said in a statement this week when it announced service cuts to four Eastern Canada routes.

WestJet C-FZWS Boeing 737-700. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Westjet CCO

“We understand this is disappointing news and we apologize for any disruption this will cause our guests and communities,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “We are undertaking these strategic changes in a responsible manner and it was critical to give our guests and the communities as much advance notice as possible.”

He added, “By making these difficult decisions now, it will ensure we can offer more of what our guests expect from WestJet and solidify our airline as the most reliable and affordable airline for many years to come.”

Weatherill continued, “As a national airline, we will continue to engage with these communities and stakeholders as we look to enhance service to Eastern and Atlantic Canada through direct connections to Western Canada, sun, and leisure destinations.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GYRS Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

Southwest Airlines Add Two New Nonstop Routes

July 21, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, FIA2022

777 Partners Expands Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

July 21, 2022
Airbus, Airlines, FIA2022

LATAM Airlines Orders an Additional 17 A321neo

July 21, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, FIA2022

Cargolux to Replace Boeing 747-400 with the 777-8F

July 21, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks