WestJet, Air France Expand Codeshare for European Destinations

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) and Air France (AF) have announced an expansion of their codeshare agreement, allowing WS guests to access 31 additional cities across 11 European countries starting September 25, 2023. This expansion comes as a result of a successful 10-year partnership between the two airlines, which has connected millions of travelers between Canada and Europe.

Previously, the airlines’ codeshare agreement included 22 destinations through Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). These destinations will continue to be maintained, and now the number of onward destinations in Europe will grow to 53, expanding the WS network and offering more opportunities for Canadian travelers.

WestJet’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

Year-round Service to Paris

Due to the high demand for its seasonal service to Paris, WS has extended its flights between Calgary and Paris to operate year-round. The route will be serviced by WS’ 787 Dreamliner, with up to seven flights per week during peak travel periods. This extension will provide an ideal connection hub for WS guests to seamlessly travel to the additional destinations offered through AF.

Expanding the codeshare agreement between WS and AF will enhance connectivity between Canada and desirable European destinations. This includes cities such as Nice in the south of France, Helsinki in Finland, and sunny Valencia in Spain. The increased cooperation between the two airlines aims to provide a seamless travel experience for WestJet guests on Air France’s extensive European network.

The strong partnership between Air France (AF) and Middle East Airlines (ME) enhances the connectivity of the SkyTeam alliance in the region. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Partners’ Statements

Chris Avery, WestJet Vice President of Commercial Development, expressed excitement about the expanded codeshare agreement, stating that it will significantly increase destination options for Canadians and turn their dream European getaways into a reality. Fahmi Mahjoub, Air France KLM Senior Vice-President of Alliances, welcomed WS’ guests to their European network and emphasized the long-standing and extensive relationship between the two airlines.

Overall, this expansion of the codeshare agreement between the airlines will provide WS guests with access to a broader range of European destinations, offering more options for their travel plans and further strengthening the partnership between the two airlines.

Featured image: C-GYRS-Westjet, Boeing 787-9 (B789), YVR-CYVR. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways