WestJet Adds Connectivity to Calgary

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) has announced an expansion of its winter schedule, reinforcing its investments in Western Canada. The airline will now offer increased flights from Calgary to both Ottawa and Los Angeles.

According to Jane McCurdy, WestJet’s Director of Network Planning and Alliances, the airline remains dedicated to ensuring Calgary maintains its position as the most connected city in North America for residents under two million.

The goal is to provide guests with even more affordable and accessible air travel options across their network during the winter season. The increased demand for these popular routes has allowed WS to offer enhanced capacity and more seats to its guests.

Starting October 30, WS will double its daily service between Calgary and Ottawa, adding an additional seven weekly flights during peak travel periods. Additionally, five weekly flights have been added between Calgary and Los Angeles.

Overall, the carrier will operate close to 900 weekly flights from Calgary International Airport (YYC) during the peak travel periods of the winter season.

Featured image: C-GAMQ WestJet Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways