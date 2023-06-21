Volaris Orders 25 A321neo at PAS2023

PARIS — Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris (Y4) announced an order for 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft during the 2023 Paris Air Show. The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines, introducing a more fuel-efficient and affordable option for airlines to order.

The 25 Airbus A321neo will be a significant addition to the airline’s already-existing order of 118 A320neo variants, bringing the total number of orders to 143 aircraft. Y4’s orders are set to replace the carrier’s current aircraft, prompting the airline to turn into an all-NEO fleet, which is planned to be finalized in 2028.

Volaris entered the Airbus market in 2006 when it ordered over 200 A320 Family aircraft. Approximately 170 of these orders were part of the NEO variant alone. The carrier is currently Latin America’s largest operator of the A320neo Family. Overall, Airbus has delivered over 750 aircraft to this region, establishing a significant amount of influence on South and Central American carriers.

The A321neo is Airbus’ most popular modern single-isle aircraft, amassing thousands of orders within just ten years. Made to replace current A321ceos and Boeing’s older 757s, it could seat a maximum of 244 passengers, 220 in a two-class layout. The aircraft has a range of approximately 4000nm, providing a level of flexibility for customers to use this variant for both short and long-haul flights.

Volaris is currently Latin America’s largest A320neo operator. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Comments from Volaris, Partners

Enrique Beltranena, President and Chief Executive Officer of Y4, stated that the “A321neos will support our long-term business viability and sustainability strategy while moving us closer to operating an all-NEO fleet by 2028. Our 143 aircraft backlog demonstrates Volaris’ financial strength and will guarantee our growth in the Mexican market as well as in routes to the United States and Central America.”

“The A321neo’s superior performance and efficiency will continue to drive Volaris’ network growth. As the fleet grows the airline will be well-positioned to meet future demand, especially in the Mexican leisure market. We look forward to working closely with Volaris as it continues to spread its wings,” stated Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International Christian Scherer.

Featured image: Airbus