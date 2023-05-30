Volaris Takes Delivery of Its First US-built A320neo

DALLAS – Mexican ultra-low-cost airline Volaris (Y4) has taken delivery of an A320neo from Airbus’ US-based production facility in Mobile, Alabama. The airline is the first non-US-based carrier to receive an aircraft manufactured at the site.

Volaris, Latin America’s largest A320neo Family operator, will expand its route offering with this aircraft, driving Volaris’ long-term growth.

Since its inception in 2006, Y4 has only flown Airbus aircraft. The airline placed the largest firm order in Mexican history for 80 A320neo family planes in 2017. According to Airbus, the Mexican airline has now ordered over 200 A320 Family planes.

The Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile, Alabama, USA. Photo: Airbus

Airbus in the Americas

Airbus opened its first US-based commercial aircraft manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama in 2015. From a workforce of around 250 initially producing A320 Family aircraft, the facility now employs over 1,600 people and produces both A320 and A220 Family aircraft. More than 385 aircraft have been delivered to 13 customers to date.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Airbus has sold over 1,150 aircraft. More than 750 are in operation throughout the region, with another 500 on order, accounting for nearly 60% of all in-service passenger aircraft. Airbus has received 75% of the region’s net orders since 1994.

Featured image: Airbus