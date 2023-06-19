Viva Aerobus Close to Signing Airbus Deal

DALLAS – Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Viva Aerobus (VB) is in talks with Airbus for a large order of its A320 family narrow-body jets. The incoming aircraft would be used to assist with the carrier’s expansion plans.

An announcement is expected at this week’s Paris Air Show. Airbus has declined to comment on the deal.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for Viva Aerobus said, “We currently have an ongoing order of A321neo with Airbus with deliveries until 2027. Whilst Viva is a leading and growing ULCC in the Americas, we have not signed any new order with any (manufacturer).”

The airline started life in 2006 with a fleet of Boeing 737-300s. However, in 2013 it switched allegiance to Airbus after placing an order for 40 A320ceos worth US$4bn. It was the largest aircraft order by a Latin American carrier at the time. In 2018 VB amended the order to include the larger A321neo.

The Paris Air Show launches today, and the Airways team will bring you all the latest news. This is an ongoing story, and we will keep you updated with any updates as we get them.

Featured Image: Viva Aerobus (XA-VIV) Airbus A320neo. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways.