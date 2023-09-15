Vistara to Start Delhi-Hong Kong Flights

DALLAS — Vistara (UK), India’s leading full-service airline and a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SQ), has made a significant announcement regarding its plans to launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi (DEL) and Hong Kong (HKG) starting on October 29, 2023. This strategic move represents a major expansion of the airline’s global network.

The introduction of daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong is a significant milestone in the airline’s growth journey. This expansion comes at a time when there is a rebound in air travel demand and when international connectivity is more important than ever.

There are growing business partnerships and tourism between India and Hong Kong, and the carrier’s decision perfectly aligns with the evolving needs of travelers and business communities in the region.

This new route will not only provide enhanced convenience for passengers but also create exciting opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between these two dynamic destinations.

We are delighted to add Hong Kong to our fast-growing global network. Hong Kong is one of the world’s most premier financial and commercial hubs that continues to draw significant corporate traffic from India. It has also been a very popular destination for Indian tourists. With the addition of Hong Kong, we are now able to offer our customers direct connectivity to and from three of the world’s top financial centres, the others being London and Singapore. Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara

For this route, the airline will utilize its advanced A321neo aircraft, featuring a three-class seating arrangement. As part of this expansion, the Indian carrier is gradually opening bookings for these flights through various channels, including the airline’s official website, mobile application, and travel agencies.

Featured image: Vistara VT-TTC Airbus A320-232(WL). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways