Vistara Welcomes First Airbus A321LR

DALLAS – India’s Vistara (UK) has received its first Airbus A321LR. The airline’s maiden example (VT-TVG, departed the Airbus final assembly line at Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport (XFW) and arrived at UK’s Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) hub at 8:19 PM local time (UTC +5:30) on February 4.

“We are excited to welcome our first A321LR to our growing fleet. This addition reiterates our stronger focus on international expansion and enables us to offer longer-range connectivity to our customers while also maintaining greater fuel efficiency,” said Vinod Kannan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vistara.

Vistara’s first A321LR. Photo: Vistara.

Onboard Experience

UK’s newest aircraft is fitted with 188 seats and will be configured with 12 lie-flat Business Class, 24 Premium Economy, and 152 Economy Class seats. According to UK, each seat is fitted “with 4-way adjustable headrests, in-seat power/USB charging ports, state-of-the-art In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system featuring a multimedia library with up to 700 hours of content, and onboard Wi-Fi to accentuate the overall in-flight experience for the passengers.”

Vistara becomes India’s first operator of the A321LR, although the A320neo family is widely operated by the country’s airlines. The type was part of a 50-aircraft order placed in July 2018.

In November 2022, it was revealed that Vistara would be merged with the country’s flag carrier Air India (AI). The plan is to have the two airlines combined by March 2024. Recently, UK announced its first profit in eight years, posting US$1bn in revenue and undisclosed profits.

Featured Image: UK welcomed its first A321neo in July 2020. Photo: Airbus.