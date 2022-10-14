Vistara Connects Pune to Singapore Nonstop

DALLAS – Vistara (UK) has announced the launch of a new route connecting the Indian city of Pune (PUN) to Singapore (SIN).

To kick things off, there will be four weekly flights effective 02 December 2022 and the flight will be operated on the Indian premium carrier’s Airbus A321neo jet that will feature a three-class cabin with the ever-trending premium economy.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the new route, saying, “We are very excited to be able to launch the long-awaited connection between Pune and Singapore. Singapore is a key market for business and leisure travel from various points in India, and we are glad that the new route will offer enhanced connectivity to our customers.”

The CEO added, “We are also delighted to introduce another international route between Mumbai and Kathmandu, thereby offering customers the option to avail seamless connections beyond Mumbai across our domestic as well as international network. We continue to densify our network for the convenience of our customers and offer them the experience of flying with India’s best airline.”

Vistar’s Premium Economy. Photo: Vistara

Pune Goes International

With a population of some seven million plus, Pune is one of India’s fastest-growing cities and also an educational and industrial hub.

The city has faced a long struggle with airline traffic thanks to the airport’s limitations given that it belongs to the Air force. Restrictions on commercial flight activity and lack of expansion for the terminal have really brought Pune’s commercial growth to a rather plateau.

As for international, the new flight service is much like a breakthrough as this would be the second international link besides Spicejet’s Nonstop service to Dubai (DXB). In the past, it also had a rather unique flight operated by PrivatAir (PV), nonstop service all the way from Pune to Frankfurt (FRA) on a Boeing 737.

Pune lies very close to Mumbai (BOM) which hosts a variety of overseas connections but a new direct link to Singapore makes things extremely convenient for the locals. At present Vistara has five A321neo in its fleet with two more on order.

Featured image: Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways