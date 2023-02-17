Vistara Launches Flights from New Goa Mopa Airport

DALLAS — The TATA-SIA joint venture, Vistara Airlines (UK), inaugurated flights from India’s youngest airport, Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX). The airline already flies to Dabolim Airport (GOI) from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

On February 14, the airline began direct daily flights from GOX to Bengaluru (BLR), as well as 6x weekly flights to and from Mumbai (BOM).

The new Goa Mopa Airport, as it is also called, was inaugurated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IndiGo (6E) airline had its largest-ever station launch with more than 168 weekly flights. Along with 6E, another LCC, Go First (G8), announced 42 weekly flights from GOX.

Vistara is not behind and will operate one daily flight (UK511) connecting GOX to BLR and six weekly flights (UK512) that will fly passengers from GOX to BLR; likewise, UK512 will fly GOX to BLR on Wednesday but at different timings.

Along with Bengaluru, the airline has scheduled flights between Goa (GOX) and Mumbai (BOM). It will operate six weekly flights between the two airports (UK513 and UK514).

Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.

Comments from Vistara CEO

On this special inauguration, Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara said, “At Vistara, we remain committed to offering better connectivity to our customers by densifying our domestic network. The commencement of our operations at the Manohar International Airport will enhance our footprint in Goa and enable us to better facilitate the growing traffic. We are certain that customers looking for direct connectivity to North Goa will appreciate the option of flying India’s most loved airline.”

The carrier has deployed its Airbus A320neo fleet. UK has a fleet of 53 aircraft out of them, 42 are A320neos.

Have you ever traveled on a premium economy with Vistara? Do let us know in the comments on our social media channels.

Feature Image: Vistara VT-TTC Airbus A320-232(WL) | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways