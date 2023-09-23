Vistara Announces Mumbai-Frankfurt Nonstop Route

DALLAS — Vistara (UK) has announced the launch of nonstop flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt. The new route will begin operating on November 15, 2023, with six weekly flights. This is in addition to the airline’s existing six weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, which have received a positive response since their launch in February 2021.

The airline will operate the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this route, offering three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. Bookings for these flights can be made through various channels, including the carrier’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Vistara has been expanding its operations in Mumbai, particularly as a gateway to its international network. Currently, the Gurugram-based airline connects Mumbai to 12 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, and London Heathrow (LHR). Over the past year, the airline has seen a 42% increase in departures from Mumbai and has nearly doubled its employee strength at the station.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, Mr. Vinod Kannan, expressed his delight at expanding the airline’s international network with this new service. He mentioned that Vistara’s long-haul routes connecting Delhi with London, Paris, and Frankfurt have been popular, which led to the decision to offer similar connections from Mumbai. This new route to Frankfurt will be the Tata Sons carrier’s second long-haul route from Mumbai, in addition to its five weekly flights to LHR.

Vistara aims to position Mumbai as a vital hub for international travel and has launched several new international routes from the city, especially to the Middle East.

Featured image: Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways