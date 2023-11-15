Vistara Inaugurates Mumbai-Frankfurt Nonstop Flights

DALLAS — Vistara (UK), a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SQ), has launched nonstop flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt.

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) at 13:00 hours (IST) on November 15, 2023, and is scheduled to arrive at Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) at 17:30 hours (GMT) on the same day.

Vistara already operates six weekly flights between Frankfurt and Delhi. The CEO of Vistara, Mr. Vinod Kannan, expressed his excitement about providing world-class service and connecting Mumbai to long-haul destinations in Europe.

The flight schedule between Mumbai and Frankfurt is as follows:

Mumbai – Frankfurt

Flight No.: UK 0027

Days of Operation: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Departure: 1300 hrs

Arrival: 1730 hrs

Frankfurt – Mumbai

Flight No.: UK 0028

Days of Operation: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Departure: 2020 hrs

Arrival: 0910 hrs (+1)

Please note that all times mentioned are in local time zones, and there may be slight variations for different days of operation. The arrival time of 0910 hrs (+1) indicates that the flight arrives the next day. The schedule is subject to regulatory approval.

Featured image: Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways