Vistara Inaugurates Mumbai-Frankfurt Nonstop Flights
Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

DALLAS — Vistara (UK), a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SQ), has launched nonstop flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt.

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) at 13:00 hours (IST) on November 15, 2023, and is scheduled to arrive at Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) at 17:30 hours (GMT) on the same day.

Vistara already operates six weekly flights between Frankfurt and Delhi. The CEO of Vistara, Mr. Vinod Kannan, expressed his excitement about providing world-class service and connecting Mumbai to long-haul destinations in Europe.

The flight schedule between Mumbai and Frankfurt is as follows:

Mumbai – Frankfurt

  • Flight No.: UK 0027
  • Days of Operation: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
  • Departure: 1300 hrs
  • Arrival: 1730 hrs

Frankfurt – Mumbai

  • Flight No.: UK 0028
  • Days of Operation: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
  • Departure: 2020 hrs
  • Arrival: 0910 hrs (+1)

Please note that all times mentioned are in local time zones, and there may be slight variations for different days of operation. The arrival time of 0910 hrs (+1) indicates that the flight arrives the next day. The schedule is subject to regulatory approval.

Featured image: Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

