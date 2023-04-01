Vistara to launch Direct Flights Between Mumbai and London

DALLAS – Indian airline Vistara (UK), a joint venture between Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Tata Sons, has announced the addition of a new long-haul route to its expanding international network between Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Vistara is based in Gurugram and has its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL).

With direct, five times weekly flights between Mumbai and London beginning on June 1, 2023, UK will increase its footprint at LHR. As it improves connectivity between India and the UK, the airline will offer economy, premium economy and business classes by utilising its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The airline offers three classes on its 787 Dreamliners. Photo: Vistara.

CEO Comments

Vistara Chief Executive Officer, Mr Vinod Kannan, said in the official press release, “We are delighted to announce Mumbai-London as our fourth route to Europe after connecting Frankfurt, Paris and London with Delhi. The launch of this new route is also a reflection of our customers’ growing preference for Vistara, for travel between India and the UK.

“This additional gateway also offers our customers more options and flexibility with their travel itineraries while choosing to fly the country’s most loved airline. We look forward to further expanding our presence in Europe, especially with more wide-body aircraft joining our fleet in the coming months.”

Photo: Vistara.

The Flight

Monday’s schedule will see Flight UK016 leave London at 20:55 GMT and arrive in Mumbai at 10:15 local time the following day. Flight UK015 will depart Mumbai at 13:50 local time and arrive in London at 1910 GMT.

Flights on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday will leave Mumbai at 14:30 and arrive in London at 19:55, while other flights will leave London at 21:55 GMT and arrive in Mumbai at 11:00 local time the following day.

Vistara launched its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with a flight connecting Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM). Since it began operations, the airline has transported more than 45 million passengers on 59 aircraft, including 45 Airbus A320neo, eight Airbus A321, four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and two Boeing 737-800NG. In a recent interview with Mr Kannan, the CEO said that the incoming 787s would be used “to further densify our presence in Europe and connect our long-haul destinations with other parts of India.”

The airline is currently in the process of being merged with Indian flag carrier Air India (AI). The Vistara brand will be dropped to keep the Air India name and branding.

Featured Image: Vistara Boeing 787-9. Photo: Daniel Gorun.