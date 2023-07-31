Vistara Ends Boeing 737-800 Operations

DALLAS — Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL)-based Vistara (UK) no longer operates flights with its Boeing 737-800s. The airline has owned three 737-800s since 2019 and has now floated out the last remaining one.

On July 26, the only remaining 9.97-old 737-800 with the registration VT-VGE carried out its last flight for Vistara. It went from Kochi International Airport (COK) to Delhi Airport (DEL). The airline relies on modern Airbus narrowbodies.

Vistara VT-TTN Airbus A320. Photo: Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways

Fleet Upgrade

The flotation of nine Boeing 737-800 took place after the bankruptcy of Jet Airways (9W) in 2019. The Boeing 737 was used to increase capacity while UK waited for new Airbus aircraft. A year later, however, the first Boeings were floated out again.

At the beginning of 2023, the Indian airline had only three of them but retired VT-TGH in February and VT-TGB in May.

Most recently, VT-TGE operated UK885/886 between Kochi and Delhi and UK895/896 between Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi. These flights are now served by an A320-200N.

After the last Boeing 737-800s has been floated out, the airline, owned by Singapore Airlines (SQ) and the Tata-Group, 49% and 51% respectively, still has 59 aircraft left and many more ordered from Airbus.

Vistara now operates a fleet of forty-six A320-200Ns, nine A321-200NX, one A321-200NX(LR), and four Boeing 787-9s.

Featured image: Luxury Indian Traveler via YouTube.