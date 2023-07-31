Vistara Ends Boeing 737-800 Operations

DALLAS — Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL)-based Vistara (UK) no longer operates flights with its Boeing 737-800s. The airline has owned three 737-800s since 2019 and has now floated out the last remaining one.
On July 26, the only remaining 9.97-old 737-800 with the registration VT-VGE carried out its last flight for Vistara. It went from Kochi International Airport (COK) to Delhi Airport (DEL). The airline relies on modern Airbus narrowbodies.
Fleet Upgrade
The flotation of nine Boeing 737-800 took place after the bankruptcy of Jet Airways (9W) in 2019. The Boeing 737 was used to increase capacity while UK waited for new Airbus aircraft. A year later, however, the first Boeings were floated out again.
At the beginning of 2023, the Indian airline had only three of them but retired VT-TGH in February and VT-TGB in May.
Most recently, VT-TGE operated UK885/886 between Kochi and Delhi and UK895/896 between Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi. These flights are now served by an A320-200N.
After the last Boeing 737-800s has been floated out, the airline, owned by Singapore Airlines (SQ) and the Tata-Group, 49% and 51% respectively, still has 59 aircraft left and many more ordered from Airbus.
Vistara now operates a fleet of forty-six A320-200Ns, nine A321-200NX, one A321-200NX(LR), and four Boeing 787-9s.
Featured image: Luxury Indian Traveler via YouTube.